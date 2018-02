The Mablethorpe and Alford Neighbourhood Policing Team have recovered a bicycle that was stolen earlier this week.

The bicycle was stolen from a property in West Street, Alford, overnight on Monday (February 19) and it was later found dumped in the old cemetery in South Street.

Do you have any information about the bicycle being stolen or subsequently dumped?

If so, call the police on 101 and quote crime reference number 18*84296.