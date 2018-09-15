Police officer faces misconduct hearing

A police officer is facing a misconduct hearing after an investigation found he had a case to answer.

In spite of a decision not to name the officer, Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “A complaint has been made about an officer and a subsequent investigation has established that he may have a case to answer in relation to four areas of conduct, which may have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour under: Honesty and Integrity, Authority respect and courtesy, Discreditable Conduct and Orders and Instructions.

”The chair of the hearing has decided that the hearing will be held in private and therefore the Officer will not be named.”

The misconduct hearing will take place on September 24 at 9.30am.