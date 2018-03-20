Police issue tickets to cyclists on pavements in Skegness

Two tickets have been issued to cyclists using the pavements alongside shops in Skegness town centre,

The action yesterday comes with a warning from Skegness Police that anti-social behaviour like this will not be tolerated.

T/Insp Matt Bennision tweeted: “Two tickets for cycling on the pavement on Lumley Road given out this morning.

“This is a busy pedestrian street with people emerging from shop doorways and cycling along the pavement presents a danger to cyclists and pedestrians.”

* See tomorrow’s Skegness Standard for how the police and other agencies are clamping down on anti-social behaviour ahead of Easter and the start of the summer season.