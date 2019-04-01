Police investigate theft at Asda store in Skegness

Do you know this man? Police believe he could assist them in an investigation into a theft at an Asda store in Skegness.

The image was taken from CCTV footage at the filling station store on Roman Bank on March 8.

A man entered the store and picked up some groceries and left without paying.

This happened at around 5.50pm.

If you recognise the man in the image, or witnessed the incident, please call police on 101, quoting incident 371 of March 8, or email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the incident number in the subject line.

Alternatively call the charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111 anonymously.