Police investigate disappearance of former Mablethorpe woman

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find former Mablethorpe woman Jane Bedford, who has been missing for some time.

Jane, 49, lived in Mablethorpe for a number of years. It is believed that she was last seen in July last year in Barnsley.

She last had contact via text message with a friend in Barnsley in September last year, in which she expressed an interest in travelling to Blackpool.

Between 2014 to 2017, Jane travelled between friends in Barnsley (where she is from originally) and Mablethorpe, staying with a different person for a few days at a time.

She may also be using the surname Delemare or Delamere.

Family and friends are concerned for Jane’s welfare because she has some medical needs which can affect her behaviour.

Police are keen to hear from Jane or anyone who may have seen her, or knows anything of her whereabouts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number, 101.