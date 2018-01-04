Police investigate criminal damage and public disorder in Alford

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a number of crimes took place in Alford over the New Year period.

Overnight on December 31, a window was damaged at Alford Corn Exchange (crime reference number: 18000000965).

Then, in the early hours of January 1, a public order offence occurred in Alford Market Place (crime reference number: 18000000335).

The police have also received a number of reports regarding incidents in the Chauntry Road area of Alford, including outbuildings being broken in to.

If you have any information to assist with this third enquiry, call police on 101 and quote incident number 124 of January 3.

These latest incidents come just hours after police appealed for information about an affray which took place in the nearby village of Swaby on December 30.