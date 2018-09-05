Police investigate £900 cosmetic theft in Alford

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information to help identify two men who may be able to help their investigation into a theft in Alford earlier this summer.

On Thursday July 12, cosmetics to the value of around £900 were stolen from Lloyds Pharmacy in West Street.

If you believe you can identify the men in the pictures, contact the police via one of the following methods:

• Call 101 and quote reference number 18000326427.

• E-mail force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and include the reference 18000326427 in the subject box;

• Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.