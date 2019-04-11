Police find ‘no suspicious circumstances’ after child falls in lake at Ingoldmells

Police have confirmed they have found ‘no suspicious circumstances’ after a child fell in a lake at an Ingoldmells leisure park

The three-year-old little girl was given specialist care in hospital after tripping over a tree stump while playing hide and seek with other children and falling into the water. She is due to go home today (Tuesday).

A family member spoke to the Standard after receiving upsetting comments on social media regarding the incident.

“There were four adults on the veranda of a caravan and we had been drinking coffee,” the aunt who pulled the three-year-old out of the water told the Standard. ”It all happened in a split second.

“Her seven-year-old sister jumped in after her but has medical issues of her own and can’t swim. Somehow she managed to get out and alert us - she’s our little hero.

“Her other auntie performed CPR on the three-year-old, who was airlifted to hospital.

“It’s been a very distressing time for us and comments on social media have been very upsetting - especially the ones saying she died.

“We just want everyone to know she is doing really well.”

Police say they were made aware of the incident at the Waterside Leisure Park in Anchor Lane at 5.26pm on Wednesday night.

The police statement at thr time said one of the children was receiving specialist care in hospital “and is stable”.

After working closely with the family and the site to understand how this incident occurred, police said yesterday (Tuesday) they had ‘found no suspicious circumstances in relation to this incident’.

A spokesman for Waterside Leisure Park said: “Obviously our concerns are with the family but we are unable to comment at this time.”