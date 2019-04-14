Police confirm ‘unexplained death’ in Skegness

Police have confirmed a man found on Skegness beach has died and his death is being treated as ‘unexplained’.

A report of an unresponsive man on the beach at Grand Parade was received by police at 5.40am this morning.

In a statement issued this afternoon, police said: “We can confirm this man has died.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“Whilst it may be a medical episode, we are working to establish if there are any possible suspicious circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw anything relevant at this time in this area to call us.”

Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting incident number 92 of April 14.