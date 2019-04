Police have confirmed a man’s death on Skegness beach was not suspicious.

A report of an unresponsive man on the beach at Grand Parade was received by police at 5.40am yesterday morning.

The police said they were working to establish if there were any possible suspicious circumstances.

Today, a statement said: “This incident has been deemed not-suspicious by officers and is being treated as a sudden death. The Coroner has been made aware.”