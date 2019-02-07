Police appeal to trace owner of injured dog found by roadside in Leverton

Police are appealing to trace the owner of a dog found injured by the roadside near Boston.

The dog, believed to be a Staffordshire cross, was found beside the A52 at Leverton and reported to Lincolnshire Police at 4.49am today, (Thursday, February 7).

A police spokesman said: “We believe the dog’s injuries were caused after it was struck by a vehicle.

“Unfortunately the dog is not microchipped and did not have a collar.

“If this is your dog, or you know who it belongs to please contact us.”

You can email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference 25 of February 7 in the subject box.

Call 101, quoting reference 25 of February 7.

Or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.