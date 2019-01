Police are appealing for information after balloons displaying racist, homophobic, and abusive words were tied to the entrance of a recreation park in Alford.

At 9.50am on Wednesday (January 9), the balloons were discovered at the entrance to the Alford Memorial Recreation Park, South Street.

They have since been removed.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 82 of January 9.