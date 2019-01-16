Police appeal after theft of bank cards in Skegness

Can you help identify these men?

Police believe they can assist with an enquiry following the theft of a bag and the use of stolen bank cards.

Police believe this man can help them with their enquiry. ANL-190116-143043001

While the victim attended to their dog, two men took a back-pack that had been left at the front of a property on Cavendish Road, Skegness, at approximately 3.50pm on September 5.

The stolen cards were then used in several shops in Skegness.

The two are described as:

Male 1 - Having ginger/blonde short hair, and wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers

Male 2 - Being of a large build, wearing a black jumper and jeans.

A statement reads: “We appreciate that several months have passed, but officers were working on other lines of enquiry and have now decided to ask for the help of the public.”

If you recognise the men in the images or know anything about the incident itself, please contact police by calling 101 quoting incident 252 of 5 September, emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting 252 of 5 September in the subject line, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.