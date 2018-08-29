Plans for the Bell Inn in Ingoldmells to rise again after fire

A popular seaside pub in Ingoldmells that burned down in 2013 could return to its former glory if plans are approved.

Refurbishment of the existing structure and a major extension are on the cards for the Bell Inn at Vickers Point - being considered by East Lindsey District Council.

Since the fire which seriously damaged the building it has been an eyesore at the junction of Anchor Lane and Roman Bank.

Planning permission is being sought by Plaza Investments Ltd, operating as Bells Amusements Ltd, for extensions and alterations to the existing public house to provide additional seating space, children’s play area and a balcony on the first floor with second floor bar, seating areas, balconies over and provision of a lift

According to the planning statement, the refurbishment and 961 square meter extension will provide ‘a valuable visitor attraction’ with uses ‘compatible with the surrounding leisure complex’.

The statement says: “The existing building was two-storey prior to the fire. It is proposed to increase this to three storeys.

“The building will be L-shaped in footprint, taking advantage of sea views and views to the west.

“Existing hard landscaping will remain.”

When the pub burned down leaving wreckage in its wake. the owner Frazer Bell vowed to reinstate it ‘to its former glory as soon as possible’.

Witnesses saw the fire rapidly escalate into a flaming inferno after an electrical fault with the pub’s neon lighting caused sparks to ignite.

At the time, Mr Bell said: “The Bell Inn has been a much-loved family pub for many years and shall be sorely missed by staff and customers alike.”

The news of the plans was welcomed this week on social media. Nigel Martin posted on Facebook: “Had some fun times working in the Bell Inn.” Julie Drinkwater said: “About time.”

And Stefan Merikovic commented: “Now for the Royal Oak and The Dunes then - three excellent local boozers that all need rebuilding.”