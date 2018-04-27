Plans for Skegness area go to to council

The following planning applications are to be considered by East Lindsey District Council.

Members of the planning committee will meet on Thursday, May 3, at Tedder Hall, Manby Park, Louth.

Change of use of land at Kelsey Wood Country Park in Great Steeping Road, Monksthorpe for the siting of 33 static lodge caravans with decking, sheds and lighting bollard’s. Construction of internal roads and vehicular parking areas. Excavation of land to form a wildlife pond and waterway. Recommendation: Approve with conditions.

Outline erection of up to six dwellings and garages (with means of access to be considered) on Sunshine Fields, Wilshed Lane, Burgh le Marsh. Recommendation: Refuse

Erect 50 dwellings and associated garages, foul water pumping station, attenuation area, landscaping and vehicular parking, land rear of Sanlyn, Main Road Stickney. Recommendation: Approve with conditions.

Erect one detached bungalow at The Forge, Eastville Road, Toynton St Peter. Recommendation: Refuse.