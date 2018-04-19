Plans for Skegness area go to council

The following planning applications are being considered by East Lindsey District Council.

Skegness Working Men’s Club, Briar Road - Change of use, conversion of and alterations to part of the existing club to provide a retail unit and associated facilities such as toilets, kitchen and storage.

32 Sea View Road, Skegness - Change of use and conversion of existing disused cafe to provide a veterinary.

Skegness Fields Park, Burgh Road - Change of use of land for the operation of a circus in excess of 28no. days.

Former Fat Louis, Grand Parade, Skegness - Erection of a building consisting of Basement - Bar and function rooms, w.c.s, plant and cellar rooms, a service area. Street level - Food court seating area. Ground floor - Busters Bar and function room, food court seating area, servery and food preparation areas, beer cellar. 1st Floor - Bar and function rooms, Balcony bar area, kitchen, plant room, w.c.s. 2nd Floor - Bar and function room. 3rd Floor - Void. 4th Floor - Void. 5th Floor - Tea room, observation deck and museum which is an amendment to the previously approved Planning Permission Ref. No. S/153/2562/08 (which is currently under construction).

Land opposite 114-128 Station Road, Burgh le Marsh - Outline erection of nineo. dwellings with associated garages (with means of access to be considered).

Home Farm, Common Lane, Burgh le Marsh - Change of use of land for the siting of 19. lodges, excavation of land to provide a fishing lake, provision of bunding to a maximum height of 1 meter, conversion of and extension to existing building to provide a changing room and W.Cs, provision of a bin store, bollard lighting, a gas compound, internal access roads with boundary fencing and construction of a vehicular access.