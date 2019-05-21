Plan to turn former Boston poultry farm into 25-home housing estate

Developers want to turn a former poultry farm near Boston into a 25-home waterside housing estate.

Waterloo Housing has submitted plans for site of Pheonix Poultry, in Swineshead Road, Wyberton, which sits alongside the New Hammond Beck.

The number of homes will include six one-bed, 14 two-bed and five three-bed houses – with six of those classed as affordable.

In documents before Boston Borough Council, the developers say: “the scheme sits in harmony with the immediate site context to ensure the proposals will have little or no affect on the adjacent sites from a visual aspect.

“The development will deliver short-term economic benefits through the construction period and modest benefit from economic spend in the town and local area generally.

“The proposed scheme will deliver a high quality environment which is accessible to local services meeting the community’s needs.”

An open space and play area will be included to the east of the site – as opposed to near the entrance as in previous outline plans approved in 2017.

The developers say the site layout is dictated by the nature of the surrounding landscape, and that the development will feature planting which is reinforced to “maintain the rural appearance, ensure private and act as a sound buffer.