PICTURES: Happy New Year!: How Skegness welcomed in 2019

Hundreds of people gathered around the Clock Tower in Skegness to welcome in 2019

The tradition saw some people turn out in fancy dress in what was a mild winter’s evening.

Crowds welcoming in the New Year in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-190101-081049001

Many revellers made a night of it and bars along the seafront were buzzing.

Earlier in the day, Facebook follower Andy Burrows shared his plans with us: “We are all walking up from mine around 11pm ish, pitstop at Wellies or Yates, then Clock Tower for midnight. Third year running now - amazing atmosphere!”

And the crowds were not disappointed as the Clock Tower struck midnight and the sky was filled with a stunning display of fireworks. Lee Crawford said: “Great fireworks, as always, tonight.”

Others wished they had been there. Elaine Turner was among the crowd last year and said: “It is great so many people and no trouble, we won’t be there tonight, but we will be in spirit. Happy New Year.”

Crowds gather for New Year's Eve in Skegness. ANL-190101-103129001

Keith Cooper commented: “Nice to see that everyone still keeps going to the Clock Tower and enjoying themselves. I’ve spent many times there over the years - either for the new year or the World Cup semi-finals. Keep it going guys.”

Keeping up the fancy dress tradition ion New Year's Eve n Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-190101-081339001

The sea front was heaving with revelllers gathering for the New Year in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-190101-081324001

Bars along the seafront were buzzing. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-190101-081117001