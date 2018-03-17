Picture gallery: Centenary certificates awarded at Lincs North WI Federation annual meeting

The fascinating discovery of the lost remains of a King of England had members of WIs across the Lincolnshire North Federation spellbound at their annual meeting.

Screenwriter and author Philippa Langley was guest speaker at the event held last week in Skegness and she enthralled the audience with her story of the successful hunt for the grave of Richard III.

One of the morning speakers also gave food for thought.

Claire Pillinger from Anglian Water spoke briefly on the effect of plastics and cosmetic wipes getting into water courses and seas.

More information was available on her stand, which Claire manned throughout the lunchbreak.

However, the main focus of the day was Federation activities and achievements.

A number of WIs are celebrating their centenary this year.

Representatives were presented with certificates to mark the milestone.

There were certificates too for WIs reaching 25 years, 75 years, 85 years and 95 years.

Individual membership was also recognised.

Ann Barnes, Ann Bellamy and Sylvia Quibell of North Scarle WI are each celebrating 50 years membership; Margaret Hudson of Spilsby WI 55 years; Anne Flint of Wragby WI 64 years and Joyce Freenfield of Fotherby WI an incredible 70-years membership.

To find out about WIs in your area - or the WI movement in general - contact the Federation Office on 01507 525546.