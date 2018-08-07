Photos: Wainfleet Family Fun Day

The first Wainfleet Family Fun Day attracted 200 people on Saturday - with plans now afoot to bring it back’bigger and better’ for 2019.

Organised by Wainfleet Warriors All Star Cheer and Dance, the event featured entertainment from their young dancers, various stalls, tug-of-war matches, a fancy dress competition, and a cake bake-off.

Wainfleet Family Fun Day. Tug-of-War. EMN-180608-113048001

“We were really pleased with how it went for our first year,” said organiser Rebecca Close, assistant coach at Wainfleet Warriors.

“We had about 200 people turn out on the day and there was a great sense of community spirit.

“The tug-of-war was really funny - and the local businesses were brilliant, having donated really good prizes for the raffle.

“It is something we will definitely look at putting on again next year - bringing it back bigger and better.”

Wainfleet Family Fun Day. L-R Kixxy Marsden 16, Josie Leigh 11, Katie Marsden 16. EMN-180608-113110001

The event raised over £400 for Wainfleet Warriors.

Rebecca added: “We are the only extra-curricular activity for children in Wainfleet - so the money will really help to support the group and keep us going.”

Anyone interested in joining up or trying a taster session at Wainfleet Warriors All Star Cheer and Dance is asked to contact Rebecca or Emily via their Facebook page.

Wainfleet Family Fun Day. L-R Toby Chapman 8 and Freya Austin 12. EMN-180608-113132001

Wainfleet Family Fun Day. Tegan Atkinson 14 buying an ice cream from Jane Huskisson of Huskys Ices. EMN-180608-113037001