Photos: Families enjoy ‘Picnic in the Park’ event in Spilsby

A hundred and fifty people - and the odd teddy bear - turned out to Spilsby’s ‘Picnic in the Park’ event yesterday.

The fun day, organised by Spilsby Town Council, saw families coming together to enjoy a picnic at the playing fields in Ancaster Avenue.

Picnic in the Park, family event at Spilsby. L-R Kerry Vaughan, Nathan Vaughan 5, Olivia Vaughan 11 and Mick Holland. EMN-180820-093738001

Youngsters were kept entertained by an inflatable assault course, a nerf toy gun game provided by DM Inflatables of Alford, and children’s races. There was also a chance to try out hula hoops, grass skirts and garlands and bubble blowing.

An adults and children’s golf competition was held - the winners being John Wood and Kirsten Richardson respectively. LIVES provided the First Aid cover and also demonstrated life-saving techniques which some children tried out.

Mayor of Spilsby, Coun Mark Gale said: The weather was against us but still people came. I would like to thank the traders and businesses in the town for their support with raffle prizes, the proceeds of which will go to the Rainbows Group.”

He also thanked the councillors, town clerk and deputy clerk who helped with the event. He gave a special thanks to Coun Keziah Wood who had spent many hours in the preparation of the event and on the day; to Mick and Elaine Lowe for the loan of their gazebo, and Spilsby Recreation Ground for the use of the playing fields.

Picnic in the Park, family event at Spilsby. L-R Ellis Richardson 4, Levi Rhodes 10, Olivia Rhodes 4 and Kirsty Richardson 8. EMN-180820-093727001