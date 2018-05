Singer, songwriter and television personality Peter Andre is to appear at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, later this year.

Audiences are invited to spend an evening with Peter Andre at the Grand Parade venue on Friday, November 30.

A spokesman from the venue said they were ‘delighted’ that Peter will be heading to the theatre.

Tickets went on sale at 10am this morning (Wednesday, May 2).

A range of ticket packages are available, priced from £27 to £92.

