Young farmers from across Lincolnshire enjoy annual rally

Young farmers from across the county gathered at Revesby Estate, near Horncastle, last month for an annual rally.

More than 1,000 people attended the celebration which sees young farmers from across Lincolnshire come together for a day of fun.

Lincolnshire YFC Rally at Revesby Estate. Becky Wright and Dawn Lunn looking at the Pimp Your Peddle Tractor entries. EMN-190613-091853001

Young farmers from clubs in Alford, Heckington and Sleaford, and North Holland are pictured taking part in tug-of-war competitions.

Louth Young Farmers Club were crowned the official winners at the rally.

• Our photographer David Dawson went along on the day to snap a slice of the action.

Lincolnshire YFC Rally at Revesby Estate. George Wright and Lauren Hladun of North Holland YFC EMN-190613-091913001

Lincolnshire YFC Rally at Revesby Estate. L-R Ali Collishaw, Luke Nickols-Collins and Mark Lawson of Heckington and Sleaford YFC. EMN-190613-091821001