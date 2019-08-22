William Lovell GCSE results: School celebrating significantly improved results

William Lovell Church of England Academy is celebrating significantly improved Year 11 results this year, with overall student progress predicted to be its highest for four years.

The number of students achieving strong passes in English and Maths continues to improve, with progress having improved impressively in the subjects and a three-year positive trend.

The school says it also has much to celebrate in Art, Food, Science and Religious Studies, all of which look to have exceeded or matched national averages for progress. 81% of students achieved a grade 4 (the equivalent of a grade C) of higher in Art, 80% in Food, and 74% in Religious Studies.

Jackie Waters-Dewhurst, CEO of Lincoln Anglian Academies Trust, said: “These continued improvements are as a result of excellent leadership at the school and the hard work of staff and pupils.”

Students with high prior attainment, students with SEND and students from disadvantaged backgrounds also made considerably improved progress.

The school says it is also proud to celebrate individual achievements, such as Katherine Tomes who achieved 9 strong passes at GCSE (9, 8, 8, 7, 7, 7, 7, 6, 5), Sophie Johnson who achieved 9 passes at GCSE (8, 8, 7, 7, 7, 7, 7, 5, 4), and Charlotte Falby, who achieved 8 strong passes (8, 7, 7, 7, 7, 7, 7, 5).

The results come at an exciting time for the school. From September, Simon Sprague, the school’s current Interim Head will take over as Executive Head, with Katherine Cocker-Goring, the current Deputy Head, taking up post as the permanent Head of School. Three Assistant Heads have also been appointed from within the current staff.

Katherine Cocker-Goring, Head of School, said: “I am incredibly proud to be leading the school from September and I am delighted to have recruited such a dynamic, talented, and committed senior team. It is a privilege to continue to serve our local community.”