Wild flower vision for junction

A group of volunteers have taken over a piece of land in Alford as part of their efforts to make the town a more attractive place.

Alford in Bloom, with permission from Alford Town Council, has ‘adopted’ the area at the junction of the A1104/A1111 with the intention of planting wild flower seeds.

“It is hoped that these wild flowers when they bloom this summer will attract bees and insects, and also brighten up a somewhat dull piece of land,” said team member Glynis Docker. “This is another project that the Alford in Bloom team have taken on board, in our efforts to make Alford greener and cleaner.”

The group welcome volunteers to come along on its various activities.

To get in touch, find it on Facebook by searching for Alford in Bloom.