WI groups come together for debate and other Neighbourhood News

As is tradition for their Annual Resolution Meeting, members of Spilbsy and Hagworthingham Women’s Institutes came together to debate proposed resolutions for the WI national campaigns.

This year, the focus was on the provision of local bus services and raising awareness of cervical smear screening.

Following the debate, attendees enjoyed a buffet supper – provided by Spilsby members – and wits were tested during a game of Balderdash.

The evening was rounded off by drawing the raffle, with an array of prizes provided by Hagworthingham members.

Maureen Foster was also presented with the annual award for accruing the most points in the monthly competitions at Spilsby.

She is pictured receiving the trophy from president Geraldine Willis.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Summer fair

A summer fair is to be held in the village hall on Saturday, June 1, at 2pm.

There will be afternoon tea, cakes, tombola, preserves, plants, a grand raffle, books, and bric-a-brac.

Proceeds to St Peter and Paul’s Church.

All are welcome.

* Walking group

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group meets for its next walk at Burgh le Marsh Tearooms, in Church Street, on Tuesday, May 28, at 10am.

Walking will take place until 11am, with tea and coffee afterwards.

* Phoenix Group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances.

Prayer is also available if desired.

In addition, the group has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesday mornings from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church, in Causeway.

For more information, call 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursday from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call Colin on 811260.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and parish nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, blood pressure check, weight management and wellbeing.

No appointment is necessary.

The team can also offer support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks will also be available.

ORBY

* Spring fair

A spring fair will be held in All Saints Church on Saturday, May 25, from 10am until 12pm.

There will be bacon butties, a raffle, a tombola, a cake stall, games, bring and buy, and teas and coffee.

All are welcome.

Spilsby

* Medieval tournament

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, at Great Steeping, near Spilsby, holds its 17th annual Medieval Tournament on Sunday, May 26, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

It will include birds of prey, Medieval riding skills, equestrian displays, a fire performance, costume parade, archery demonstration, bouncy castle, stalls, barbecue, and more.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults (£3.50 for children and senior citizens).

* Open garden

A pretty two-acre garden in Hagworthingham, near Spilsby, is to open its gate tothe public on Sunday.

Manor House gardens (PE23 4NL) are opening as part of the National Open Gardens Scheme.

Boasting natural and formal ponds, the partly terraced garden features trees and shrubs, varied planting, a laburnum walk, hista border and other areas planted with hardy perennials.

The garden will be open from 2-5pm. Entry is £3.50. Children go free.

* Open day

As part of the Wolds Walking Festival, an open day is to be held at Snipe Dales Country Park on Saturday, June 1.

The family-friendly event, which runs from 10am-4pm, will offer activities including pond dipping and den building. Cakes and refreshments will also be available on the day.

Snipe Dales is located off the B1195 between Spilsby and Horncastle.

** Send your Neighbourhood News to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk