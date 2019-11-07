What you need to know about the Skegness Remembrance Parade

This year's Remembrance Day parade in Skegness takes place on Sunday. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Town clerk Steve Larner reported at last night's meeting of Skegness Town Council that, following an appeal, enough volunteer marshalls had now been found for the parade to happen.

The parade will start from The Hildreds service yard off Beresford Avenue at 10.30pm and head through town to St Matthew's. Church memorial.

Those taking part in the parade are asked to assemble at the service yard by 10.15am

Route of the Remembrance Day parade in Skegness.

To assist with the upcoming Remembrance Day Parade and annual AMCA Beach Race, also taking place on Saturday and Sunday, the road closure on Castleton Boulevard will be temporarily lifted.

Instead, lane closures will be in place along Castleton Boulevard to accommodate through traffic for the weekend. Access to/from Sunningdale Drive and Lumley Avenue will remain restricted.

The closure of Castleton Boulevard will resume on Monday. November 11, along with the planned two-week closure of the North Parade mini-roundabout.

Stagecoach East Midlands is once again showing its support for military personnel past and present this Remembrance Sunday.

As part of the company’s activities to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women, Stagecoach East Midlands will be offering free travel on Sunday and Monday to armed forces personnel.