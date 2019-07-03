What a treat! 140 Fantasy Island ride tickets for children with cancer and their families

Families of children and young people with cancer will soon be forgetting their worries and having a day of fun at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

Mellors Group, the people behind Fantasy Island Family Resort, have donated over 140 ride tickets to PASIC, and helped the charity organise a very special day out on Sunday for families living with the effects of childhood cancer.

PASIC is the East Midlands charity that provides emotional, social, and practical support to the families of young people affected by childhood cancer.

Because it’s not just the young person with cancer who faces an uncertain future – it’s the entire family.

Parents often have to give up work to be at the hospital (which can be miles away from home), siblings find that mum and dad are spending all their time away on the ward, and aunts and uncles, and grandparents frequently have to pitch in with help.

An experience such as a day out at Fantasy Island is more than just a fun day out, it will help the children and young people with cancer to build confidence and self-esteem, to experience ‘normal’ activities despite living with the stress of illness and, often post-treatment, with disability.

PASIC help over 600 children and families get through this most testing of times. They help with financial grants; their support workers on the children’s and young people’s cancer wards at Nottingham and Leicester help make life bearable for the youngsters as they undergo treatment; and they organise lots and lots of fun events, both big and small.

Louise Whittle, Operations and Fundraising Manager at Pasic said: ‘It’s fantastic that Fantasy Island and Mellors Group are supporting us in this way, enabling families to have a fun time together and regain some normality for a while. It means that children living with a life-threatening illness can enjoy the same experiences as any other child.

"A day out at Fantasy Island is a special treat for anyone; for a child with cancer it’s also an escape from the crushing grind of treatment.

"I’d like to thank all at Mellors Group for organising such a great day out: it’ll make the world of difference to our families."

To find out more about how you can support Pasic visit www.pasic.org.uk

James Mellors, a Director at Mellors group said: ‘Supporting local charities is something we aspire to do as often as we can. It’s wonderful to be able

to make a positive difference to the lives of families of children and young people with cancer.

"We are truly privileged to be able to work alongside PASIC and make a small difference, helping them forget their worries for a day.’"