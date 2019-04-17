‘We won’t give up’: Care farm in Friskney vows to build Toolshed

A care farm in Friskney has vowed to build its Toolshed, in spite of not being awarded People’s Project funding.

The Askefield Project applied for the funding to help them build a place to learn, practice old skills and to be creative.

Noah Blevins at the Lambing Open Day at the Askefield Project in Friskney.

Chris and Hannah Blevins, along with their three sons, have spent the last two years creating a unique environment on their small farm in Friskney to help people with autism, dementia, depression and PTSD, as well as other mental health issues.

Their vision is to create a vibrant hub for the whole community to experience their world of animals, activities, wildlife, the outdoors and the satisfaction of being part of creating something lasting. The staff at The Askefield Project include Boris the donkey, Rory the pony, a flock of Kerry Hill sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, Wally the goose and ferrets.

They had appealed for votes to help them secure the People’s Project funding for the Toolshed and a promotion took place at the care farm’s open day last Saturday.

Hannah said: “Unfortunately, we weren’t one of the lucky ones. I have to admit to being very upset, but it’ll still happen. We just need to go about it a different way.”

The open day was a huge success though. Hannah said: “We were delighted at how well the Lambing Day went as we had over 270 visitors through the gate.

“Although there were no lambs born during the day, there was plenty to see and everyone who wanted to cuddle a lamb did, even some adults who had never had the opportunity before.

“There was plenty to do and the welly hunt kept both children and adults on their toes, as well as the refreshments which were, as always, very popular.

“We would like to thank everyone who came and, of course, our volunteers. Without their help, the event would not have been such a success

Freddie Carman age 9 and Goergie Carman age 5

“All the money raised will go towards the day to day running costs of the Project to ensure we can continue the work we are doing now.”

The next event will be a Wool Weekend on June 1-2, There will be a live shearing demonstration as well as plenty of wool related activities, and of course , more cake.

Daisy Baker age 6

Lucas O'Rourke age 7

Ruby Richards age 11

Neg Dewick age 9 and Lex Dewick age 8