'We did it': Charity trekkers from Skegness complete Great Wall of China

Two employees of a Skegness solicitors' firm have completed their biggest charity challenge yet - to walk the Great Wall of China.

Maisie Whittam (marketing assistant) and Sue Tough (receptionist) at Hodgkinsons Solicitors returned home on Sunday, raising more than £8,000 for organisers St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire.

We did it! Maisie Whittam and Sue Tough after their trek.

Over five days and clocking up 35 hours, they trekked in five different areas of China, climbing over 50km and reaching over 2,200 meters above sea level!

Maisie are Sue trained for eight months in the run-up to the challenge, which started just over a week ago.

Chloe Sullivan, a solicitor at Hodgkinsons, said their colleagues were extremely proud of them, especially as the trek proved far more challenging than originally expected.

Giving updates during the trek, she said: "They are pulling together as a team and getting through each day.

Maisie Whittam and Sue Tough on the Great Wall of China.

"In some places they have been walking along unrestored sections of the wall which was short of a meter wide with sheer drops either side.

"I know the trek has, so far, been a very emotional experience for them both and the team at Hodgkinsons are so proud of everything that we have all achieved for St Barnabas throughout this challenge."

Sending messages from the Wall, Sue said: “ What a challenge - I totally underestimated the enormity of what I would be faced with.

"My fantastic teammates are getting me through the day”.

The Great Wall of China challenge.

Maisie commented: "The whole challenge is honestly more than I could have ever anticipated”.

Hodgkinsons' initial fundraising goal was £6,250.00 which is a significant amount of money for the charity which will allow them to continue providing care to the local people of Lincolnshire who are living with terminal or life limiting illnesses.

At the start of the walk, through hosting various events such as in-house bake sales and their first ever ‘Summer Charity Ball’, Hodgkinsons raised £7,900 - and the total now stands at £8,032.16.

Sue Tough, Receptionist at Hodgkinsons Solicitors commented: “I hope that by taking part in this challenge we can help to raise awareness of St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire and the fantastic work they do within our local community.

"By raising such a significant amount of money, we can help the charity to deliver palliative care for many years to come.”

Hodgkinsons will be providing more updates throughout their journey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you are interested in making a donation visit https://www.hodgkinsons.co.uk/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/china-challenge-2019-1