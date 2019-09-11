Walking group continues and other Neighbourhood News

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group will meet at The Lookout Public House, in Jackson’s Corner, off Roman Bank, in Skegness, on Tuesday, September 17, for its latest week.

Walks start at 10am and last until 11am and are followed by tea and coffee.

The group meets weekly at locations in and around Skegness, including Ingoldmells, Burgh le Marsh, and Wainfleet. Newcomers are always welcome.

Members are pictured above on a previous walk.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Praise and worship

The Skegness Christian Fellowship will hold a time of praise and worship at Burgh le Marsh Village Hall, in Jacksons Lane, on Saturday, September 14, at 2pm.

All are welcome.

* Men’s Breakfast

A Men’s Breakfast event featuring a cooked breakfast, health talk and more will next be held at Burgh Baptist Community Church on Saturday, September 14, at 8.30am.

More details are available from Colin on 01754 811260.

* Knit and Natter

Knit and Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 01754 811260.

* Dance Fit

Dance Fit takes place on Wednesday afternoons, offering music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 01754 810105.

* Friendship group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information call Sue on 01754 762098.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and Parish Nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, a blood pressure check and tips on weight management and wellbeing.

No appointment necessary.

The team is also available for support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available, along with a warm welcome.

Burgh Baptist Community Church now also hosts a Parish Nurse session on Tuesday from 2-4pm at Burgh Library and Community Hub. No appointment necessary.

IRBY AND BRATOFT

* Supper and dance

A Harvest supper and barn dance will be held at Irby and Bratoft Village Hall on Friday, September 20, at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £7 and are available from Andrew on 07936 043676.

Proceeds from the event will go to the village hall.

Spilsby

* Royal British Legion

Members of the Spilsby and District Branch of the Royal British Legion recently gathered at the Nelson Butt, Spilsby, for their latest meeting.

The chairman, Mr D. Chandler, opened the session and the president recited the Act of Homage.

The various committees then gave their reports.

There are currently 61 members of the branch, it was noted.

East Kirkby Parish Council will be celebrating the centenary of its war memorial on Saturday, October 19, with a dedication service, members heard.

The chairman reported that the ‘murder mystery’ night had proved a great success and the sum of £255 was raised for the Poppy Appeal.

The secretary informed members that the Christmas lunch had been booked at the Nelson Butt for Tuesday, December 10.

Reference was made to the centenary of the Spilsby Branch of the Royal British Legion in 2021 and a committee will be created to mark the day with a celebration in town.

The next meeting will be held at the Nelson Butt on Wednesday, September 18.

STICKFORD

* Auction

An Auction will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Saturday, September 14, at 2pm.

Viewing will be from 1-2pm.

A wide selection of items will be available at the auction.

Anyone with items they would like to donate, are asked to call Jean James on 01205 480201. Collection of items can be arranged.

The event will help raise funds for Stickford Community Centre.

Refreshments will be available.

* Prize bingo

Prize Bingo will re-start at Stickford Community Centre on Monday, September 16, after a summer break.

Doors open at 6.45pm and play starts at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to come to this friendly village bingo.

Refreshments will be available during the break.

* History

Stickford Local History Group will hold its next meeting on Thursday, September 19, at 7.30pm, in Stickford Community Centre.

The speaker this month is Chris Hewis who will be giving an illustrated talk about the life of Jean Bemrose, a nurse who was on the front line in the First World War.

Admission for members is priced at £1 and £2.50 for non-members, which includes refreshments.

Everyone is welcome to come to the talk.

