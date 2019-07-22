Wacky teapot races delight Steampunks and visitors at town theatre

Spilsby Theatre played host to some wacky teapot races recently - when East Coast Steampunks held their fun competition there.

The action saw creative hand-made miniature cars incorporating teapots being raced by members.

Race winner Lloyd Westall (centre) with other members.

Christina Ruby Willow from the group explained: “Teapot racing was great fun for East Coast Steampunks, and also for unsuspecting members of the public who wandered in to see what all the hilarity was about.

“Competition was hot with a huge variety of teapot racing vehicles storming the fantastic obstacle course created by Dr Ed Nought. The worthy winner was Lloyd Westall.”

East Coast Steampunks’ next meeting, entitled ‘Fae and Fantasy’, takes place at The Red Lion Inn, at Partney, on Tuesday, July 30, at 7.30pm, with guest musicians. New members welcome.

East Coast Steampunk's teapot races.

East Coast Steampunk's teapot races at Spilsby Theatre.

Pictured is member Christina Ruby Willow.

East Coast Steampunk's teapot races.