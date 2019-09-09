Visitors get first glimpse of 'earthly paradise' in Raithby by Spilsby

Visitors were able to experience a taste of 'earthly paradise' in Raithby bySpilsby at the weekend.

The doors of Wesley’s Chapel opened to the public for the first time after major refurbishment.

The Rev Canon Charles Patrick and Linda Patrick of Horncastle.

. Completed in 1779 for John Wesley’s own use by his great friend Robert Brackenbury, the delightful Grade I listed building has recently been restored and refurbished .

Built above a stable in the lovely grounds of Raithby Hall, Wesley called this place ‘an earthly paradise’.

Personnel were on hand to explain the history and architecture of the building and the chapel was decorated with herbs, fruit and flowers to reflect Wesley’s interest in herbal remedies about which he wrote a best-seller called ‘Primitive Physic’.

Wesley’s Chapel will be open again September 20 and 21 from 11am to 4pm each day. Refreshments will be available from the village hall, itself an interesting building formerly the village school.

Local church pastor in Methodist circuit, Lawrie Lambert.

Ann Ansley looking at one of the displays.