VIDEO: Visitors on magical journey at Chapel St Leonards carnival

Visitors to Chapel St Leonards at the weekend were transported to the magical world of nursery rhymes when the village held its annual carnival.

The entertainment kicked off on Saturday with a Carnival Prince and Princess competition, singing and danging on the stage in the Village Green and lots of stalls.

Chapel St Leonards Carnival.

There were also beach games, a baby show and a children's party in the Village Hall.

The parade took place on Sunday , with more entertainment on the Village Green and a popular dog show.

Event organise Janice Thompson said: "The whole weekend went off brilliantly,. We had the weather, the crowds and most of all the support from our wonderful committee and the people of Chapel.

"It was so busy both days on the Green and the stallholders had record breaking sales, many of them selling out early.

Chapel St Leonards Carnival.

"The music provided by some fantastic musicians and dance groups kept the crowds entertained both days.

"The parade was very well-attended this year with many new entrants and people gave rave reviews,

"The Dog Show at Phoenix Care Home was also very well- attended , as was their garden party."

All members of the Carnival Committee, their long suffering families, most of which give up so much time and effort to make the event a success, will now start to plan for next year.

Chapel St Leonards Carnival.

"Our grateful thanks go to everyone.who helped make the event a success," said Janice. "We'd especially like to mention our sponsors Golden Palm, Club Tropicana, Pebble Print, Happy Days and Steve Eyres for their support and sponsorship every year to enable the carnival to keep going. "

Chapel St Leonards Carnival.

Chapel St Leonards Carnival.

Chapel St Leonards Carnival.

Chapel St Leonards Carnival.

Chapel St Leonards Carnival.

Chapel St Leonards Carnival.