VIDEO: Visitors enjoy sea breeze on hottest day in Skegness

Visitors flocked to Skegness to enjoy a sea breeze as the country basked in what is being predicted to be the hottest day on record - with temperatures of up to 38C.

Five miles inland temperatures were 32C when the Standard headed to Skegness at midday to see how people were coping.

The Simmonds family from Leicester enjoying the sun on Skegness beach.

The Simmonds family from Leicester are staying at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells and were enjoying 28C on the beach - with children paddling in the sea and building sandcastles.

Mum Katie Simmonds said: "We come every year and it was good last year but this is hotter. It's amazing."

Caelan and Aaliyah Titre of Skegness found a way to keep cool by tucking into ice-cream "It's yummy." said Aaliyah. Mum Maria said: "We have never seen it this warm in Skegness - it's nice not to have to go far for these temperatures."

At the Magna Vitae swimming pool, Chris Covley who overseas health and fitness, has been advising lifeguards on how they can assure visitors stay safe in the sun. He said: "It's an exceptionally hot day today. The main thing is using umbrellas to keep in the shade, wearing high factor sunscreen and remembering to reapply after being in the water. Also drinking plenty to stay hydrated."

Olivia Whyld, 11, from Chesterfield keeps cool in Skegness swimming pool on the hottest day of the year.

Nicola Norton and mum Elizabeth Norton from Chesterfield were sheltering under an umbrella while grand-daughter Olivia Whyld was in the pool. They admitted they were looking forward to getting back to their caravan in Burgh le Marsh and getting the fans on.

"I don't like the heat because I'm so fair but I have five fans at the van and we've got the paddling pool out," said Elizabeth.

Olivia was in no hurry, though. She said: "It's very nice and warm in here - I love it."

Aaliyah Titre, 14, and brother Caelan, 6, from Skegness enjoy ice-cream on the beach.