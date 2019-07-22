VIDEO: VIPs on top of the world after conquering Altitude 44 in Skegness

Skegness' youngest councillor has given the town's newest attraction the thumbs up.

Coun Billy Brookes joined VIPs for a soft launch of Altitude 44 - the UK's tallest highwire standing 21 metres on the horizon along the seafront.

VIPS ready for the Altitude 44 challenge.

The 18-year-old was also joined by his uncle Coun Jimmy Brookes and Skegness Mayor Coun Mark Dannatt, as well as other guests eager to have a go.

Having completed the course he said: "It was really good. We all completed it and then jumped down from the end - which Jimmy struggled with.

"You are winched down slowly but it's just going over the edge that's the hard bit.

"It took about 90 minutes so is quite tiring but you can choose the level you attempt. I did some of the black but chose easier ones when I was getting tired.

"I'm really excited about this attraction. I was told it's the most difficult one in the country and that will draw people here as well as give teenagers and younger members of families more to do.

"It can get boring when you are a teenager so we need more things like this if we want to keep young people in the town."

Just a few weeks ago the biggest attraction to come to Skegness in years was dividing opinion.

To celebrate the opening Magna Vitae,who will run the attraction, launched a competition on Facebook for four people to win a ride on the UK’s tallest urban high wire course.

It attracted more than 640 comments, many of them very positive.

When the post was shared on other Facebook pages, some people were not so impressed, with comments such as “Win a chance to be the human guinea pigs...I’ll pass.”

“Won’t be getting me up there.” and “New ambulance point”.

However, newly appointed manager David Sneddon has always been confident the attraction will be a huge success. “This is by far the biggest one I have worked on and I have never seen a better location so I am really excited.

"There have been months and months and years of work put into it and to see families finally on the course is really exciting. I can't wait to get more people on it and to share that fun."