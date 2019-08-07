VIDEO: Tour of new community building site replacing Tower Pavilion in Skegness

Councillors have marked the next milestone of the new community building in Skegness with a tour of the site.

Representatives from G F Tomlinson took Skegness town councillors around the redevelopment in Tower Gardens today (Wednesday)..

Councillors on site at the new community building in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

Work on the new building to replace the derelict Tower Pavilion, which was demolished earlier in the year, started at the end of May.

The £1.6 million project is due for completion in early 2020 and will create a centrally located, mixed-use community building which is fully accessible to all.

The building will include a multi-purpose function room and event space, a changing places hygiene suite, a kitchen tearoom and café, as well as council offices.

The development of the Tower Gardens Community Building and park is the latest investment by Skegness Town Council, as part of their vision for the town as a forward thinking, vibrant destination known for its strong community feel.

Councillors were told work is on schedule, with the construction of the superstructure soon to commence.

For the full story, see Wednesday's Skegness Standard.