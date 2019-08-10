VIDEO: It's Skegness or bust - in memory of 'mum'

They were exhausted, their feet hurt and all they wanted was beer and to watch the football - but the three men who walked all they way to Skegness from Nuneaton couldn't hide their pride at completing a charity challenge.

Ross Keeling, 29, and his mates Liam and David Percival arrived at Morrisons just before 7pm on Friday night, after three days on the road covering a gruelling 120 miles.

Ross Keeling with friends Liam and David Percival are greeted on their arrival in Skegness by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt. Photo: Barry Robinson.

They were greeted by the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Mark Dannatt, who congratulated them on their achievement, raising hundreds of pounds for the Motor Neuron Disease Association charity in memory of Ross' mum, Tracey.

Also oozing with pride was Ross' dad, Mark, who had been supporting them along the way. "Ross' mum died of motor neuron disease in May, just 10 weeks after being diagnosed," he said

"She had slipped and bumped her head and it all progressed so quickly from there. We always thought motor neuron disease was slow degenerative disease but Tracey went into hospital on a zimmer frame and came out in a wheelchair and was quickly bedridden. I can't describe how proud I am of the Ross and his friends for doing this.

"Tracey and I came to Skegness on our honeymoon and we've had holidays here twice a year since then. This means so much."

Walkers arrive at Morrisons in Skegness after completing 120 miles from Nuneaton in three days. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Ross said: "I wanted to do this walk in memory of mum and to raise awareness. Skegness was her favourite place to go and so the three of us decided to do this work. It's been hard but worth it for all the support we've had along the way."

To celebrate, the friends and family planned to go to their caravan in Ingoldmells for a well-earned break - and then go out for a few beers and to watch the Liverpool match on TV.