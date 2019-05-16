UPDATED: RSPCA reveal number of animals taken after raid on animal sanctuary near Boston

More than 80 animals, including cats, dogs, pigs and horses, were seized from an animal sanctuary near Boston by the RSPCA.

RSPCA officers and Lincolnshire Police, along with specialist vets and horse handlers, raided the Alternative Animal Sanctuary in New York yesterday morning.

In a statement yesterday, the police said the warrant was due to welfare concerns.

Today, the RSPCA has released more details of the animals seized in the raid, which included dozens of cats.

A statement said: “RSPCA officers accompanied Lincolnshire Police, with assistance from specialist vets and equine handlers from Bransby Horses, as a warrant was executed at a site near Boston, Lincolnshire on Thursday 16 May.

“61 cats, 14 pigs, five dogs and four horses, plus a dependant foal, were seized and are now in the care of the RSPCA.

“These animals will be cared for by the RSPCA while enquiries continue.”

One witness told the Boston Standard yesterday that there were 10-15 police officers involved.

Police did not comment on numbers of officers attending, but said in their statement yesterday (Thursday 16 May): “We attended a property in New York near Boston at 9am on 16 May, where a warrant was executed on behalf of the RSPCA due to concerns for animal welfare.

"We will support the RSPCA with their investigation."