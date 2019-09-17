Tribute to much-loved centenarian who spent many years in Skegness

A tribute has been paid to a much-loved former Skegness resident who has died aged 100.

Dorothy Greig passed away in Southampton General Hospital after a short illness on September 10.

The centenarian, latterly a resident of Hythe and the Colbury Nursing Home at Calmore, Southampton, was predeceased by her husband Bob Greig in 1990.

Bob was a member of the popular 'Jan Ramsden and his players', who for many years provided musical entertainment at many venues in the town, including regular appearances at the Skegness Pier Theatre in the 50's and 60's.

Dorothy and Bob with their young son, Noel, who predeceased his mother in 2009, arrived in Skegness in the late 40's after Bob completed his lengthy service, in peace and war, in the RAF. He had been offered a job playing percussion with Jan Ramsden whom he had met whilst both were serving in the RAF.

The family happily settled into civilian life in Skegness and Dorothy always spoke with great affection of their life in the town. They moved into a new house in Lyndhurst Avenue in 1951 and their son Noel attended the local Infant, Junior and Skegness Grammar School before going up to university in London in 1963.

For many years, Dorothy worked at the local Marks & Spencer store, where she made many friends and remained in contact for numerous years, during which staff reunions were attended.

Dorothy and Bob left Skegness in the late 1960s returning to the Southampton area to enable them to be closer to her elderly parents. Dorothy was born on March 20 1918 and outlived almost all of her family and friends and, typically of her generation, bore their loss stoically.

Since the death of her son this much loved lady was regularly visited by many of Noel's school, university and theatrical friends who held her in high esteem and liked nothing better than chatting with her about their lives in the Skegness of the late 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, her memories of which could be recalled with clarity to the end.