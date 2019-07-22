Town rocks for Lakes Festival

Headline act The South had a town near Skegness rocking over the weekend.

The band, featuring former members of The Beautiful South, appeared at The Lakes Musical Festival at Sycamore Lakes in Burgh le Marsh.

Lakes Festival at Burgh le Marsh. L-R Maria Whitehead, Melanie Appleton, Jodi Hawkins, Stuart Baker, Sarah Baker. ANL-190722-101757001

They played the songs made famous by The Beautiful South to crowds at the festival.

Joining them were Felix Rabin, Manipulators made up of Pete on upright bass and vocals; Piers on guitar and backing vocals, Martin on drums and Lizzy on guitar, The Banquets from Leeds, Matty Haynes and The Ultraviolet from the Boston area and Lizzie and The Sand Boys.

Lakes Festival at Burgh le Marsh. L-R Lisa Hart and Ann Rowley ANL-190722-102148001

Lakes Festival at Burgh le Marsh. ANL-190722-102538001

Lakes Festival at Burgh le Marsh. L-R Lucy Bowes with 18-month-old Molly Hallam, Beth Bunning with 5-year-old Elin Smith. ANL-190722-102431001

Lakes Festival at Burgh le Marsh. Manipulators performing ANL-190722-102043001

Lakes Festival at Burgh le Marsh. ANL-190722-102055001

Lakes Festival at Burgh le Marsh. l-R Sandra Armitage and Amy Armitage of Horncastle ANL-190722-102246001

Lakes Festival at Burgh le Marsh. L-R Amy Sedgwick, Kim Watson, Beckie Watson of Skegness ANL-190722-102032001

Lakes Festival at Burgh le Marsh. Brenda McClean and Tony Macefield of Skegness ANL-190722-102404001