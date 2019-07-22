Town rocks for Lakes Festival

Headline act The South had a town near Skegness rocking over the weekend.
The band, featuring former members of The Beautiful South, appeared at The Lakes Musical Festival at Sycamore Lakes in Burgh le Marsh.
They played the songs made famous by The Beautiful South to crowds at the festival.
Joining them were Felix Rabin, Manipulators made up of Pete on upright bass and vocals; Piers on guitar and backing vocals, Martin on drums and Lizzy on guitar, The Banquets from Leeds, Matty Haynes and The Ultraviolet from the Boston area and Lizzie and The Sand Boys.