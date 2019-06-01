Top 10 fish and chip shops along Lincolnshire coast - as voted by you!

Next week is National Fish and Chip Day - so we asked readers to share their favourite fish and chips along the coast from Skegness to Mablethorpe.

In just one evening on our Facebook page, more than 200 of you took part - proving fish and chips remains the nation's favourite dish.

2) MARINA FISH AND CHIPS - CHAPEL ST LEONARDS'7 The Green'Chapel Saint Leonards'PE24 5tg

Trawlers Catch in Skegness - a Skegness Business Awards winner - was the outright winner of our Top 10 poll... and staff are delighted.

Bob Walker, on behalf of the owners, commented: "We have always thought we had the best fish and chips but it is wonderful to have the public recognition that we are doing a good job."

It seems a lot of you have opinions about curry sauce, with calls for one of the Top 10 - Tony's Chippy - to bring it back to the menu!

Your Top 10 at the time of publishing are:

3) JOLLY ROGERS MOBILE CHIPPY'Call07983 361894

1) TRAWLERS CATCH - SKEGNESS

10 Grand Parade,

Skegness

PE25 2UN

4) TONY'S CHIPPY - SKEGNESS'Unit 1,Grand Parade,'Skegness'PE25 2UN'01754 767997

01754 611400



2) MARINA FISH AND CHIPS - CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

7 The Green

Chapel Saint Leonards

PE24 5tg



3) JOLLY ROGERS MOBILE CHIPPY

Call 07983 361894



4) TONY'S CHIPPY - SKEGNESS

Unit 1,Grand Parade,

Skegness

PE25 2UN

01754 767997



5) MRS M'S - INGOLDMELLS

Traditional Fish and Chips

Sea Lane

5) MRS M'S - INGOLDMELLS'Traditional Fish and Chips'Sea Lane'Ingoldmells'PE25 1LH

Ingoldmells

PE25 1LH



6) CHUNKY CHIPS - INGOLDMELLS

Sea Lane,

ingoldmells

Skegness



7) SALTY'S - MABLETHORPE

25 High Street

Mablethorpe

01507 472796



8) MR G'S - MABLETHORPE

6) CHUNKY CHIPS - INGOLDMELLS'Sea Lane,'ingoldmells'Skegness

Central Promenade

Mablethorpe

LN12 1RG

01507 478400

9) PETE'S CHIPPY - INGOLDMELLS

Between Coral Beach and Kingfisher Caravan Parks, Ingoldmells

10) MONTY'S - MABLETHORPE

5 Fitzwilliam Street

LN12 1AL Mablethorpe

01507 477487

Other recommendations by our readers were for:

SKEGNESS

Blue Fin

Harry Ramsbottoms

Salts

Epton's

INGOLDMELLS

Anchor

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

Village Chippy,

Happy Fish

Big Fish, Little Fish

SUTTON--N-SEA

The Dolphon

Waldo's

MABLETHORPE

Meg's Cafe

WAINFLEET

Sutton's Fish and Chip Shop and Restaurant

FISH AND CHIPS FACTS

1) Fsh and chips were first served together as a dish around 1860 - although their origin is contested. ..

2) Winston Churchill wouldn’t ration the dish during WWII due to fears of triggering widespread discontent. And fish and chips were considered so British that the dish was used as a code-name for the D-Day landings.

3) Fish and chips were served in newspaper until the 1980s. ...

4) British consumers eat some 382 million portions of fish and chips every year. That’s six servings for every man, woman and child

5) The longest running fish and chip shop still in operation is based in Yeadon near Leeds.

7) SALTY'S - MABLETHORPE'25 High Street'Mablethorpe'01507 472796

8) MR G'S - MABLETHORPE'Central Promenade'Mablethorpe'LN12 1RG'01507 478400

9) PETE'S CHIPPY - INGOLDMELLS'Between Coral Beach and Kingfisher Caravan Parks, Ingoldmells