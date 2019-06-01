Top 10 fish and chip shops along Lincolnshire coast - as voted by you!

Next week is National Fish and Chip Day - so we asked readers to share their favourite fish and chips along the coast from Skegness to Mablethorpe.
In just one evening on our Facebook page, more than 200 of you took part - proving fish and chips remains the nation's favourite dish.
Trawlers Catch in Skegness - a Skegness Business Awards winner - was the outright winner of our Top 10 poll... and staff are delighted.
Bob Walker, on behalf of the owners, commented: "We have always thought we had the best fish and chips but it is wonderful to have the public recognition that we are doing a good job."
It seems a lot of you have opinions about curry sauce, with calls for one of the Top 10 - Tony's Chippy - to bring it back to the menu!
Your Top 10 at the time of publishing are:
1) TRAWLERS CATCH - SKEGNESS
10 Grand Parade,
Skegness
PE25 2UN
01754 611400
2) MARINA FISH AND CHIPS - CHAPEL ST LEONARDS
7 The Green
Chapel Saint Leonards
PE24 5tg
3) JOLLY ROGERS MOBILE CHIPPY
Call 07983 361894
4) TONY'S CHIPPY - SKEGNESS
Unit 1,Grand Parade,
Skegness
PE25 2UN
01754 767997
5) MRS M'S - INGOLDMELLS
Traditional Fish and Chips
Sea Lane
Ingoldmells
PE25 1LH
6) CHUNKY CHIPS - INGOLDMELLS
Sea Lane,
ingoldmells
Skegness
7) SALTY'S - MABLETHORPE
25 High Street
Mablethorpe
01507 472796
8) MR G'S - MABLETHORPE
Central Promenade
Mablethorpe
LN12 1RG
01507 478400
9) PETE'S CHIPPY - INGOLDMELLS
Between Coral Beach and Kingfisher Caravan Parks, Ingoldmells
10) MONTY'S - MABLETHORPE
5 Fitzwilliam Street
LN12 1AL Mablethorpe
01507 477487
Other recommendations by our readers were for:
SKEGNESS
Blue Fin
Harry Ramsbottoms
Salts
Epton's
INGOLDMELLS
Anchor
CHAPEL ST LEONARDS
Village Chippy,
Happy Fish
Big Fish, Little Fish
SUTTON--N-SEA
The Dolphon
Waldo's
MABLETHORPE
Meg's Cafe
WAINFLEET
Sutton's Fish and Chip Shop and Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS FACTS
1) Fsh and chips were first served together as a dish around 1860 - although their origin is contested. ..
2) Winston Churchill wouldn’t ration the dish during WWII due to fears of triggering widespread discontent. And fish and chips were considered so British that the dish was used as a code-name for the D-Day landings.
3) Fish and chips were served in newspaper until the 1980s. ...
4) British consumers eat some 382 million portions of fish and chips every year. That’s six servings for every man, woman and child
5) The longest running fish and chip shop still in operation is based in Yeadon near Leeds.