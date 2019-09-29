Tidal flooding alert for Wednesday along the Skegness coastline

Residents along the Lincolnshire coast are being warned to be prepared as a flood alert for a tidal surge remains in place.

The Environment Agency says: "High tides and stormy conditions are forecast moving down the East Coast.

"This will lead to higher than normal tide levels along the Lincolnshire Coast.

"The next time of high water of concern is 8:45am on Wednesday, October 2.

"However, conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide.

"The high tides combined with strong winds, may result in wind-blown spray and wave splash, causing localised pooling of water behind the sea defences.

"Low lying coastal land and roads will be affected first. Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties isn’t likely and flood warnings are not expected to be issued at this point. "

For updates visit the Environment Agency here.