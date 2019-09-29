Tidal flooding alert for areas near the Lincolnshire coastline

Residents along the Lincolnshire coast are being warned to be prepared as stormy conditions that are forecast could result in a tidal surge this evening.

The Environment Agency says: "This will lead to unusually high tide levels along the Lincolnshire Coast.

"Time of high water is from 7.15pm on 29th Sept 2019, however conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide.

"The high tides combined with strong winds, may result in wind-blown spray and wave splash, causing localised pooling of water behind the sea defences.

"Low lying coastal land and roads will be affected first.

"Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties isn’t likely and flood warnings are not expected to be issued at this point.

"We are monitoring tide levels, and have staff in the field checking our defences and closing tidal gates where required.

"Please avoid using low lying coastal footpaths near beaches, or promenades and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads, as sea spray and waves could be dangerous."

For updates visit the Environment Agency here.