Tickets go on sale for VE75 Festival in Skegness

East Coast Showground is delighted to announce tickets are now on sale for its first major three-day show in Skegness - which is set to be an explosive launch with a Victory in Europe Day 75th

The VE 75 Festival will take place on May 8, 2020, and feature live big bands, military re-enactments, vintage military vehicles, 40's entertainers and fireworks.

It is also hoped there will be Battle of Britain and Red Arrows flypasts, subject to weather and availability.

Then the retro theme will continue for two more days of live entertainment, more fireworks, food and fun.

It is one of approximately 12 events planned for 2020 - and Russell Sparkes, owner of the Grosvenor Hotel, couldn't be more pleased with the response so far.

Mr Sparkes is ploughing substantial funds into launching the showground on the 16-acre site on Burgh Road. which will feature marquees, stages for live entertainment, a food court, a craft & gifts marquee bars, hundreds of trade stands, camping and car parking for 840 vehicles with overflow parking availability.

Enquiries have already been flooding in regarding the VE75 event. Mr Sparkes said: "The East Coast Showground team is excited to announce tickets are now on sale for the VE75 Festival and bookings are being taken for the trade stands.

"Over the coming weeks we will be announcing more details of the line-up for this historic weekend, in which we will be working with other VE75 events around the area to make the day a massive celebration to remember.

"And for those who stay with us for the whole weekend, there is a further two-days of live entertainment and fun for all the family."

To book tickets or trade stands, and for more information on the VE75 Festival, visit the website here or call the the East Coast Showground hotline on 01754 772230

Follow the East Coast Showground (Skegness) on Facebook for all the updates.

The full ,list of events for 2020, subject to confirmation, are:

May 8-10 2020 – VE75 Festival

May 23-30 – Drive-In Movie Week

June 6-7– Country & Western Music Festival

June 12-14 – Street Dancing Festival and Competition (Evolution Dance Company)

June 20 – Skegness Strings – An Ensemble of Orchestral and Vocal Talent

July 11-12 – “7 Fest” Music Festival (Self Made Gentlemen’s Club SMGC)

July 24-26 – Festival of Lincolnshire Life

August 8-9 – Carnival Capers – A night and day of Tribute Acts

August 21-23 – Drive-In Movie Weekend

Aug 26 – Sept 2 – Lincolnshire Bike Week

Sept 19 – Proms in the Park – Full Orchestra and end of season Fireworks