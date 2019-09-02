Super slimmer from Spilsby sheds more than five stone

A super slimmer from Spilsby really is proof that men can still enjoy great food and shed pounds after losing an incredible five and a half stone

Since joining the Toynton group in January this year, Ricky Hanna has gone from over 19 stone to 13 stone 11 pounds.

Ricky before joining Slimming World

Like many men, Ricky thought that slimming clubs were aimed at women and assumed the focus would be on ‘diet’ food. However, he decided to give it a try after hearing about some other Slimming World success stories and felt it was time for him to really take control of his weight and improve his health.

After walking through the doors, Ricky was pleasantly surprised to find that the support provided by the group was practical and encouraging.

He also enjoyed following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, which is based on the science of satiety and energy density, enabling him to enjoy generous portions of healthy food to satisfy his appetite, so he didn’t have to go hungry.

Ricky says: “Deep down I’d been unhappy with my weight for some time, always buying bigger clothes or hiding my weight gain behind the comfort blanket of a fleece or jumper, but it took me a long time to face up to it.

The final straw was when I just couldn't face looking at myself in a mirror or having photos taken. When I did admit to myself that I wanted to lose weight I still didn’t want to ask for help as I'd been on “diets" before and, yes, I achieved weight loss, but I was always hungry or craved certain food groups like bread”

“I’ve realised now though that far from being weak, asking for help takes strength of character and getting support to make changes has given me a sense of confidence that is benefiting every aspect of my life.

“It was nerve-wracking walking through those doors for the first time but I wasn’t the only man there and everyone was so supportive.

Now I look forward to going to my Slimming World group every week. There is lots of banter and laughter and I get some really good ideas too, from new recipe suggestions to ideas to boost my activity levels.

“I didn’t know what my mates would think about me attending Slimming World but they’ve been right behind it.

"Once they realised I could still enjoy my food and I didn’t have to live on lettuce or milkshakes they started to take an interest and when they see me eating things like steak and homemade chips, chicken curry or a roast dinner they always ask how it’s possible to eat like that and still lose weight?

"I’ve achieved my target weight loss, can now fit in to clothes that I thought would never happen."

Clare who runs the Toynton Slimming World group says she’s incredibly proud of Ricky: “He has done brilliantly and we’re all amazed by his transformation. He’s a real inspiration to the group. We know that many men assume slimming clubs won’t be right for them, but Ricky shows that once they come through the doors they really can do so well.”

In May Ricky was crowned Toynton Groups Man of the Year 2019 due to his amazing weight loss achievement and his fabulous support of his fellow members in group each week, not forgetting his wonderful recipe sharing. Then just 25 weeks after walking through those doors Ricky achieved his target weight, which he is beautifully maintaining.

The Toynton Slimming World group is held every Wednesday at Toynton Village Hall at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Clare also runs a group at Tattershall Village Hall on a Monday at 5pm and 7pm.

Anyone interested in joining either group can pop along or for more information they can call or text Clare on 07766 716584 or email Clare at claresworld10@gmail.com