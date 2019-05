Summer really feels like it is on its way when East Lindsey District Council announces that its free outdoor paddling pools are opening for the season.

The paddling pools open from today (Friday).

Fairy Dell in Skegness. ANL-190524-143803001

They include the interactive spray fountains at Sutton on Sea; Queen’s Park, Mablethorpe; and the Fairy Dell, Skegness.

And just in case you are wondering why everyone is so in love with the Fairy Dell in Skegness, here are some pictures shared with us by our readers...

