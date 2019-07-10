Sum of £1,000 among latest donations to fire-hit Skegness youth football club

Donations continue to be made to a youth football club following a devastating fire at its base in Skegness.

Last week, we reported how East Coast Juniors woke up the previous Wednesday to discover the caravan containing training equipment, trophies, kit and goalposts had gone up in flames.

At the time of going to press, a JustGiving crowdfunding appeal had raised £3,247 for new equipment.

That figure has now climbed to £3,417, but also been joined by a £1,000 cheque from Blue Anchor Leisure.

Gareth Flemington, from the Lincolnshire FA, is pictured above presenting items which Scunthorpe United had already pledged to donate to the club for auction – a family ticket and a signed FA Cup-worn shirt.

Also pictured (right) is Coun Jimmy Brookes, of Skegness Town Council, who said: “I think this is absolutely fantastic, the way everyone has come together in helping East Coast Juniors be reborn. A perfect example of rising like a phoenix from the ashes.”

The JustGiving appeal is still open – find it via the club’s Facebook page (search for East Coast Juniors FC).