Staff go wild to raise hundreds for charity

An intrepid team of employees from a Skegness solicitors firm will be going wild in the Lincolnshire ‘jungle’ in the hope of raising over £800 for charity.

Gemma Middleton, Kira Young, Travan Chandler and Richard Strange, who all work at Hodgkinsons, will be putting their survival skills to the test as they

participate in the “Wild Thing – Bushcraft Challenge”, a new fundraising event organised by the charity St Barnabas Hospice.

After being deserted in the Lincolnshire jungle, the team will be left to their own means to survive for two days and one night in the rugged terrain of their new jungle home.

Throughout their time in the jungle they will be required to complete a series of challenges. Every challenge will test their ability to work as a team whilst also pushing both their physical and mental skills.

Learning how to build a shelter and build a fire for warmth are just two of the basic survival skills the team will need to pass their challenge.

However, it won’t be that easy. Other challenges will include designing weapons to help fend off creatures of the night and navigating one another without a

mobile device! Failure to pass these tasks may jeopardize any chances they have of escaping the jungle.

Each team member has a target to raise £200 in the run up to this challenge. All the money raised will make a significant difference to the patients of St Barnabas Hospice who are living with terminal or life-limiting illnesses as well as their families.

Maisie Whittam, Marketing Assistant for Hodgkinsons, said: “Our reason for fundraising is to provide a contribution towards future funds for the charity, which will allow them to continue to provide care for patients and families in our local area.

“St Barnabas relies on the generosity of the local community to generate funding which they can use to secure future spending, improve awareness of the charity, generate future income and allow them to provide the exceptional care they do, for future generations.”

Any contribution irrespective of size will make a significant difference to hundreds of families near you. If you would like to sponsor the team, visit the Just Giving pages on Hodgkinsons company website at www.hodgkinsons.co.uk.