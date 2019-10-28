Spooky goings on at Eco Centre in Skegness

Families had the fright of their lives when they visited the Skegness Eco Centre for its Halloween event.

Deep inside the woods there was lots of freaky fun laid on by the centre's 'Creepy Crew', headed by managing director Paul Charles.

More than 70 children and local groups attended the popular annual event on Thursday - in spite of some very gruesome wet weather.

During the day, visitors enjoyed spooky games, took part in Halloween crafts with the resident Splash of Gold community arts, went on scary trails through the woods with the Creepy Crew and enjoyed hot drinks and refreshments.

"We want to thank everyone who came to the Halloween party," said Paul.

"What a fab bunch of people and a hardcore group because when the rain arrived, they just carried on!! I dont think I've been so drenched for a long time!"

There were some scary characters at Skegness Eco Centre.

A photo competition featuring some of the scary guests will be judged this week.

Scowl please! Freaky faces lurking in the woods at Skegness Eco Centre Halloween event.

Halloween fun at Skegness Eco Centre

Skegness Eco Centre held some spooky crafts as park of their annual Halloween event.